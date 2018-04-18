Paul Shanks Taylor, 81, a resident of Greenville passed away April 8, 2018. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on April 14 from Ft Dale Cemetery. Reverend Chase Clower officiated. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Paul was preceded in death by his sister, Katherine Keller. Survivors include: son, Richard Zell Taylor, S.C.; sisters, Brenda (Eddie) Lamb and Jean Faulkner, both of Greenville. Paul is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

