Timothy Ray Mills, 21, a resident of Greenville died Thursday, April 12, 2018. Visitation was held Monday, April 16 at 11 a.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Mills is survived by his wife, Billie Lynn Smith, daughter Kaelyn Mills, parents Michael and Terrie Mills, brother, Dustin Mills grandparents Sarah Andress and Kathy Mills and great grandfather Henry Turberville, along with numerous aunts and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Pete Andress and Robert Mills.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.