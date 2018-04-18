Funeral services for the late Mrs. Willie B. Phillips Lowery Wilson (ReaLowery) were held April 13, 2018 at 12 noon from Union Missionary Baptist Church. Burial followed in the churchyard cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Mrs. Willie Bell Phillips Lowery Wilson was born on August 23, 1928 to the late Fletcher Phillips and Dora Shepherd Phillips in Greenville, Alabama. She peacefully departed this life on April 9, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. surrounded by her family.

As a young girl, Mrs. Lowery attended school at Union Baptist Church. She had a very strong faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a member of the Union Baptist Church where she was a faithful usher for many years and did sing in the choir for a short time. She always loved her family, had a great sense of humor and would tell funny stories.

She leaves to forever cherish her memory, her six loving children, three daughters , Jackie Lowery, Dora B. (Willie) Smith of Greenville; Annie (John) Campbell of Plainfield, N.J.; three loving sons, Jerrie Lowery, Foster Lowery and Alexander Lowery, all of Greenville; twenty five grandchildren, twenty-nine great grandchildren and four great, great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands Willie Lowery, Jr. and Ernest Wilson; daughter Annie Pearl Lowery, two sisters, Rose M. Porter and Betty J. Smith, four brothers, William, Robert, Fred and James Phillips.