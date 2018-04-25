Alene Riley, 86, a resident of Georgiana passed away April 15, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. on April 17 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Reverend Don Herring and Reverend Billy Watson officiated. Burial followed in Morrow Cemetery.

Alene was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley T. Riley; parents, Allen E and Florence Sims Herring; daughter, Sheila M Sellers; son, Rickey Blackburn; grandson, Eric DeWolf; siblings, Allen Douglas Herring, Arnold Herring, Royce Herring, and Janice Herring.

Survivors include: daughter, Debby Blackburn (Conley) Lowe, Georgiana; sons, Mason Blackburn, Atmore; and Kirby (Debbie) Blackburn, Georgiana; sisters, Dot Goodwin and Shirley Gipson, both of Georgiana; Joyce (Carl) Morris and Jean Sanford, both of McKenzie; brother, Hubert (Bonnie) Herring, Texas; grandchildren, Tara, Jason, Vickie (Jody), Allen (Jessie), Jamie, Melody (Terry), Tyler (Holly), Shannon, and TJ; great grandchildren, Lexi Jo, Shae (Ryan), Kaiden, Parker, Laton, Dagen, and Talan; great great granddaughter, Charleigh Grace.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Monday from 6 until 8 p.m.