CALVIN EARL FROST

Calvin Earl (Payne) Frost was born on May 25, 1962 to the late Mr. Willie Sport Frost and Mrs. Jannie Frost in Butler County, Alabama. Calvin was called home on April 7.

He received his education in Greenville Public Schools. After graduation Greenville High School he was employed with Allied Chemicals for approximately 10 years. Later, he attended truck driving school and after graduation he became an over the road truck driver for approximately 25 years.

During this time he lived in Atlanta and there he met and married Anna Vanderhorst. They were married for 13 years. He later moved back to Greenville and worked several jobs until his health failed.

He joined Union Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. He was given the nickname “Payne” by his grandmother, the late Mrs. Sadie Mae Frost. He was also very well known in the community.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving mother Mrs. Jannie Ruth Frost, Honoraville; children: James (Shawana) Thomas, Montgomery; Juan Durant, Jonesboro, Ga.; Delsey Hawkins, Greenville; Calvin (Christen) Hawkins, Okinawa, Japan; Katasha Hawkins, Greenville; Akeela Thomas, Clarksville, Tenn.; step daughter Veshaun (Trudell) Williams, brothers: Richard Frost, Ft. Deposit; James (Evelyn) Frost, Newport News, Va.; sisters: Linda Coleman, Honoraville; Vanessa Frost, Troy; (14) grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.