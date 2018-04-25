Mrs. Sarah Lou Powell was born March 7, 1954 to the late Isiah Dunklin Sr., and Mammie Lou Dunklin. She was preceded in death by two sons, Earnest and Jearmaine Powell; brother, Earnest Dunklin and sister Pearlie M. Womack.

Mrs. Sarah L. Powell was called home on April 11in Baptist South Medical Center.

She leaves to cherish for memories of (46) years to her husband Willie L. Powell Sr., sons Willie L. (Lasonja) Powell Jr., Tracy Powell, daughters, Frieda N. Carter, Earnestine Powell, April (Archie) Simmons, Barbara Thomas, all of Greenville; sisters, Mary Lou (Fred) Brown, Mobile; Calephnia Dunklin, Cleveland, Ohio; Delois Dunklin, and Annie Womack, devoted sister-in-law, Ivola Powell all of Greenville; brothers, Jimmy (Sarah) Dunklin, Whirlee Dunklin, both of Mobile; Kenneth and Isiah Dunklin Jr., both of Greenville; brother-in-laws, James (April) Powell, Los Angeles; Eugene Lewis, Orlando, Fla.; sister-in-laws, Linda Powell, Annette Powell, both of Greenville; Eurleen Powell, Rosie (Bill) Simmons, both of Orlando, Fla.; devoted friends, Shirley Hamilton, Edna Hale and Shirley Crenshaw, 29 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews other relatives and friends.