SPECIAL OLYMPICS ARE INSPIRING

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Butler County Schools held their Special Olympics event this past Friday, April 21.

Willie Thornton, Special Education Coordinator for Butler County, said, “Today is where the community comes together and we allow our students with disabilities to showcase their talents in different sports.

“It is an amazing event with community and business involvement and helps empower the students.”

He went on to state the theme for this year’s event was, “If you are lucky enough to be different, don’t ever change.

The Greenville Police Department Special Response Team ran and carried the torch from their new headquarters on Caldwell Street to Greenville High School’s (GHS) Tiger Stadium to open the ceremonies as members of the GHS JROTC presented colors.

Dr. John Strycker, Butler County School Superintendent, was on hand to give opening remarks before the Pledge of Allegiance was spoken, the torch arrival and the National Anthem, which was sung by Trish McCullough. She said, “I was so nervous but I greatly appreciated the honor.”

Strycker commented that he thought the event was amazing.

Special education students from Conecuh County, Butler County Adult Training Center, W.O. Parmer Elementary, Greenville Elementary, Greenville Middle, Georgiana and GHS performed in several Olympic events, which included a sack hop, basketball toss, baseball toss, and wheelchair race.

According to Special Olympics of Alabama, participants are children and adults who have intellectual disabilities. The event gives students an opportunity to showcase their athletic talents as well as a way to enjoy themselves while being physically active.

Alabama Power and their employees provided lunch for the participants and their guardians.