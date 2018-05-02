Achievers for 2018

The Achiever Award Banquet is set for Thursday, May 3. Brian Blackmon, an assistant coach on the Troy football staff and former Opelika High School Head Football Coach, is the guest speaker.

The Achiever award, sponsored by the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greenville YMCA, recognizes senior athletes who exemplify the attributes of Christian, community and academic leadership.

Students must be nominated by their principal/headmaster and the athletic director from their school. In addition to the nomination, the students are then interviewed by a panel of out-of-town judges, who select one female and one male recipient to receive the Achiever title and a $3,000 scholarship.

To follow is a brief bio that was developed for each candidate.

Blake Anthony

Blake Anthony is a senior at Greenville High School and plays baseball for the Tigers. He is the son of Johnny and Daphne Anthony. Blake serves as the current President of JAG, and served as Vice President his junior year. He is also a member of the National Technical Honor Society. Blake is a member of Antioch East Baptist Church, where he participates in life groups, MFuge, and Centrifuge.

Lucy Bates

Lucy Bates is a senior at Fort Dale Academy and is the daughter of Jane McKinley. Lucy has played at least two sports all four years of school including basketball, volleyball, softball, and soccer. In her senior season, Lucy was selected to the Class 3A Region 2 Basketball All-Tournament Team, the All-State Honorable Mention Team, and as an All-Star basketball player. She was also Captain of the basketball, softball, and volleyball teams her senior year.

Lucy has been involved in ECHO, FACTS, SGA, Key Club, and the Pep Squad, and she was awarded the Citizenship Award for her class in 2017. Lucy’s volunteer efforts include time spent at L.V. Stabler Physical Therapy, Trunk or Treat, and ECHO Christmas Day. She is a member of Southside Baptist Church where she assists with VBS.

Je’Cary DeMorte’ Brewer

Je’Cary Brewer is a senior at Georgiana School, where he played football for four years and basketball for two. He is the son of Charlene Brewer. Je’Cary was chosen as Captain of the football team his senior year, and is counted on by his coaches for his leadership on the field.

Off the field, Je’Cary volunteers in his community by cutting grass for the elderly. He is a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church, where he serves as an usher.

Margaret “Maggie” Brown

Maggie Brown is the daughter of Miles and Lori Brown and is a senior at McKenzie High School. She cheered and played volleyball and basketball all four years for the Tigers. She is in the top ten of her class and is a member of Beta Club, FFA, National Honor Society, and the Science Club.

Her volunteer efforts include school cleanup day, McKenzie Fest, and Holiday Market. Maggie is a member of Community of Christ Church where she assists with the monthly potluck meal and with early morning worship.

Malik Bunch

Malik Bunch is a senior at Greenville High School, where he lettered in basketball for four years and football for three. He is the son of Cossandra Simpson.

He was selected to the All-Tournament Team in basketball in 2016 and 2017 and was chosen by the AHSAA for the 2017 5A All Area 4 Team in the same sport. Malik also earned a full tuition scholarship for football to Tuskegee University.

He has maintained an A-B average throughout high school as well. Malik has volunteered with Kiwanis Club at the fairgrounds and also assists the elderly in his community. He is a member of College Street Church of Christ, where he participates in various singing groups and events.

Braxton Daniels

Braxton Daniels is the son of Damon & Brandy Daniels and is a senior at Fort Dale Academy. He lettered in both football and baseball all four years. His senior year of football earned him the Best Defensive Lineman and Captain Awards. He was the AISA top ten player of the week twice, was an All-Star player and scholarship winner, and was chosen as the Wendy’s High School Heisman.

Ranked in the top five in his class, Braxton is active in the school’s SGA, National Honor Society, Key Club, ECHO, and is an Eagle Rep. He is a Miracle League of Montgomery volunteer, and iPad Tech Assistant, and does yardwork for the elderly through local community missions. Braxton is a member of Southside Baptist Church where he is the lead male singer for the Zone 4:12 band, and helps with children’s church and VBS.

Sara Carlton

Sara Carlton is the daughter of C.B. and Dana Carlton and is a senior at Fort Dale Academy. She has cheered and played soccer for four years for the Eagles. She was selected a UCA All-American cheerleader in 2017 and is the Captain of the varsity soccer team.

Sara is the Valedictorian of her class and is the 2018 Distinguished Young Woman of Lowndes County. She represented FDA at Girls State, was a finalist in the District Math Tournament, and is a Presidential Scholars nominee for 2018. Sara is a member of National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club, ECHO, and serves on the SGA.

She has volunteered her time through ECHO, the Key Club, and at Country Place. Sara is a member of Southside Baptist Church where she plays keyboard for the Zone 4:12 Band.

Mya Coleman

Mya Coleman is a two sport athlete at Greenville High School and is the daughter of Naomi Coleman and Charlie Davis. She lettered in both basketball and softball all four years of high school and had scholarship offers to play softball at two universities.

Mya was on the “A – B” Honor Roll all four years of school, participated in JAG, and was a member of 4H. Her volunteer work includes the Special Olympics, Safe Harbor events, and Dunbar Day Camp. Mya is a member of New Beginnings Worship Center, where she serves as assistant youth minister and on the youth revival team.

Christian Davis

Christian Davis is a senior at Fort Dale Academy and is the daughter of John Mark and Stacy Davis. She lettered in both soccer and volleyball for four years. She won the Coach’s Award and was selected to the All-Tournament Team for soccer in 2017.

Ranked in the top ten in her class, Christian is also a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club, National Honor Society, and she serves as editor of the school yearbook. She has volunteered her time at the library for an art project for children, at Old Time Farm Day, and at the Lions Club Memorial Day event. Christian is a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Shelby Giddens

Shelby Giddens is the daughter of Scott and Sheena Giddens and is a senior at Georgiana School.

She cheered for the Panthers for three years, and served as Captain her senior year. She was selected as a UCA All-American cheerleader her sophomore and senior year. She was also selected as Miss Football.

Shelby is a member of FBLA, SGA, FACTS club, and she is the historian of HOSA. She has volunteered at Baptist South over the summer. She has also volunteered with several blood drives, and kite day at Georgiana. Shelby is a member of Brushey Creek Baptist Church where she helps with VBS.

Daniel Gaston

Daniel Gaston is a senior at McKenzie High School and is the son of Stacey and Dawn Gaston. He played quarterback for the Tigers for four years. He was awarded second place for welding by Skills USA. He is a member of FFA, Science Club, Beta Club, and Skills USA.

Daniel has participated in many community outreach programs such as decorating at the nursing home and visiting the residents, as well as canned food drives and packing food boxes. Daniel is a member of Garland Baptist Church.

Preston Hoffman

Preston Hoffman is the son of Abigail Turner and David Turner and is a senior at Georgiana School. He has lettered in baseball for four years, and was chosen as the team’s Most Valuable Player in 2016 and 2017. The Salutatorian of this year’s class, Preston is an officer in Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, Chess Club, Georgiana Band, and is the Scholars Bowl Captain.

He has been awarded 15 superior medals, and was selected for multiple Honor Bands for the past four years. He has volunteered for the community fishing day, the Georgiana School Kite Day, and is a Kindergarten Teacher’s Aide. Preston is a member of Southside Baptist Church, where he participates in youth functions and plays in the Zone 4:12 Band.

Janasia Johnson

Janasia Johnson is a senior at Georgiana School and is the daughter of Courtney Mobley. She played basketball and cheered for the Panthers for four years. She was selected as a UCA All-American for four years, and earned the “Best All Around” honor at camp.

She is in the top ten in her class, and is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, FBLA, SGA, and FACTS Club. Janasia volunteers at the Georgiana Nursing Home, at school blood drives, and with the Butler County Civic League. She is a member of Long Creek Missionary Baptist Church, where she sings in the choir, participates in VBS, and is a member of the award winning LCMBC Drill Team.

Detavious Demond Likely

Detavious Likely is the son of Florida Likely and is a senior at Georgiana School. He has lettered in both baseball and football all four years and he is the school’s all-time leader in stolen bases. He has been on the “A-B” Honor Roll and was selected for the Principal’s Award.

Detavious is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, and on the Scholars Bowl team. When not playing ball or studying, Detavious volunteers at Genuine Beauty Supply, assisting with inventory, maintenance, and customer appreciation days.

He is a member of Covenant Warriors Christian Center, where he participates in the drama club and the Watchmen Dance Group.

Zach Kendrick

Zach Kendrick is the son of Tommie Kendrick Gerry Kendrick and is a senior at Fort Dale Academy. He has been a member of the football and soccer team for the Eagles for four years, and was awarded Best Defensive Back in football and Best Defensive Player in soccer his junior year, while leading each team as a Captain.

He will graduate as an honor student and is ranked in the top ten in his class. He has also been awarded a scholarship from the National Wild Turkey Federation. He is a member of Key Club, Mu Alpha Theta, FACTS Club, and Beta Club. Zach has volunteered his time with student activities at the school, and he is a member of Antioch East Baptist Church.

Alyssa Joyce -Ann Lear

Alyssa Lear is a senior cheerleader at Greenville High School and is the daughter of Chuck and Shelia Lear. Alyssa was the Captain of the cheer squad her senior year, and was also a UCA All-American. Her school honors and activities include serving as Vice President of the SGA, President of the Spanish Honor Society and Chairperson of the Principal’s Advisory Committee, being a Girls’ State Delegate, and Miss Greenville High School in 2016.

Alyssa’s community involvement includes volunteering at Safe Harbor, the Butler County Tiger Special Olympics, and with Relay for Life. Alyssa is a member of County Line Church of Christ and the First United Methodist Church youth group, where she is an active participant in many ministries.

Jason Little

Jason Little is the son of Ed and Paula Little and is a senior at Fort Dale Academy. He played football and baseball for four years, and added basketball for two. He was an AISA All Star in football his senior year. Jason is ranked in the top five in his class and has completed multiple dual enrollment courses through LBW.

He serves as an Eagle Rep, and is a member of Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, Key Club, and Math Team. He is also the Captain of the Scholars Bowl team. His volunteer efforts include doing yard work for the elderly in our community and at various functions through ECHO.

Jason is a member of Southside Baptist Church where he is a sound mix technician for church services and the youth bank.

Kaitlyn Neese

Kaitlyn is a two sport athlete at Greenville High School, lettering in both softball and cheer for four years. She is the daughter of Jenny and David Neese. Kaitlyn’s athletic honors include serving on the cheer squad as Captain her junior year, winning the GHS Leadership Award her junior year, and being named a UCA All-American in both her sophomore and junior years.

Off the field, she has earned Honor Graduate status and has been awarded many scholarships. She is also involved in Key Club, Beta Club, and the Yearbook Staff. Kaitlyn’s volunteer efforts include Bark in the Park, Safe Harbor events, and packing Operation Christmas Child boxes. She is a member of Gravel Hill Baptist Church, where she has participated in VBS and youth camps.

Parker Dylan Odom

Dylan Odom is the son of Casey and Rachel Odom and is a senior at McKenzie High School. He played baseball for two years and football for four, earning the FCA Christian Athlete of the Year and Mr. Football honors.

Dylan is in the top five of his class, attended Boys State to represent MHS, and was awarded the Woodmen of the World American History Award. He is President of FFA, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and Beta Club. Dylan volunteered last summer to build a greenhouse at the school that would benefit the entire community. He is a member of Antioch PH Church.

Lauren Pierce

Lauren Pierce is the daughter of Curtis and Shawnee Pierce and is a senior at McKenzie High School. She has lettered in softball for four years and earned the highest GPA award. She is the Valedictorian of her class and has completed 17 dual enrollment classes through LBW.

Lauren took part in the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Program, represented her school at Girls’ State, serves as Treasurer for SGA, and is a member of Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, FBLA, National Honor Society, and Phi Theta Kappa. When not playing ball or studying, Lauren volunteers in classrooms at her school and with McKenzie Fest. She is a member of Sweet Home Baptist Church where she participates in youth events and Sunday school.

Sydney Owens

Sydney Owens is a senior at Greenville High School and is the daughter of Jeff and Marie Owens. She has been a cheerleader for four years for the Tigers. She served as Co-Captain of the squad her senior year, and was chosen as a UCA All-American in 2018. Sydney will attend Faulkner University on a cheer scholarship in the fall. Sydney has been involved in school in the National Honor Society and Key Club.

Outside of school, she serves as a Camellia Girl, volunteers for Relay for Life, participates in Read Across America, and with the state Bankers 2 Leaders program. Sydney is a member of Davenport Church of Christ, where she participates in youth activities, and in teaching Sunday school and VBS.

Courtney Powell

Courtney Powell is the daughter of Ezell and Candace Powell and is a senior three sport athlete at Georgiana School. She has lettered in basketball and softball for four years and added track her senior year.

She was named captain for two years, MVP for three years, and highest GPA for 4 years in softball. She was also named Most Improved, Best Defensive Award and All-Tournament team in basketball.

Courtney is in the top five of her class, serves as Vice President of FBLA and National Honor Society and is a member of FACTS, SGA, Mu Alpha Theta, Math Team, Scholars Bowl, Distinguished Young Women, Students Making a Change, and Dixie Bell Softball League.

She has volunteered at Georgiana Fishing Day, Georgiana Unity Dinner and Baptist South Hospital. She is a member of Long Creek Missionary Baptist Church where she is on the Drill team, Praise team and Youth choir.

Laun Pryor

Laun Pryor is a multi-sport athlete at Greenville High School, playing football, baseball, and basketball for the Tigers. He is the son of Chris and Naomi Pryor, and is also the Valedictorian of this year’s senior class. Laun was selected as the HOBY Representative and the University of Alabama Capstone Leadership Academy participant in 2016, as well as the National Youth Leadership Forum at Georgia Tech and the Huntingdon College Economic and Community Development Scholars Program in 2017.

Laun is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club, and SGA, and is also a member of the Greenville High School Tiger Pride marching band. His community involvement includes earning his Eagle Scout rank, serving as a Chamber Page, volunteering at Old Time Farm Day, and completing the Financial Peace course his senior year. Laun is a member of Temple Emanu-el in Tuscaloosa where he assists students in Bar Mitzvah preparation.

Camryn Reaves

Camryn Reaves is the daughter of Kenny and Pam Nixon and is a senior at McKenzie High School. She cheered for four years and was Captain her senior year. She is a McKenzie High School Ambassador, and is a member of FBLA, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Science Club, FFA, and HOSA.

Camryn’s volunteer efforts include Holiday Market, Harvest Festival, and visiting the nursing home at Christmas. Camryn is a member of Christian Life Ministries, where she participates in the puppet ministry and youth activities.

Daziah Rich

Daziah Rich is the daughter of Shawanda Rich and is a senior at Georgiana School. She played basketball for four years, softball for two, and she cheered for two years. She was ranked #5 in her class and was a Bryant-Jordan Foundation Achievement Award Nominee. Daziah has served in leadership roles in Mu Alpha Theta, SGA, FBLA. She is also a part of the Students Making a Change Organization, and Scholar’s Bowl. She has volunteered at the Parks and Recreation as a cheer coach, helped decorate the nursing home for Christmas and worked at Baptist South last summer. Daziah Rich is a member at Mt. Mariah Missionary Baptist Church where she sings in the choir.

Tripp Richardson

Tripp Richardson is a senior at Fort Dale Academy and is the son of Trevor Richardson and Rebecca Butts. He is a three sport athlete, playing football, basketball, and baseball for four years for the Eagles. He is ranked in the top ten in his class, is an Honor Graduate, and is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club, Key Club, FCA, and SGA.

He also completed several dual enrollment courses through LBW and earned a scholarship from the National Wild Turkey Federation. Tripp’s volunteer efforts include Relay For Life, ECHO community projects, hospice work, and the shoe box ministry. He is member of Antioch East Baptist church where he serves as an usher, participates in the youth group, and volunteers in the nursery.

Keundra Rush

Keundra Rush is the daughter of Nickesha Moore. She has played softball for the Greenville High Tigers for four years, serving as Team Captain her senior year. Keundra also has many academic accomplishments that include being on the All “A” Honor Roll for four years, being awarded a dual enrollment scholarship for 2017 and 2018, and being selected as the Wendy’s High School Heisman Winner for GHS.

She is active outside of the classroom as well as volunteers her time with the Kiwanis Club, Safe Harbor, and Reading is Fun Program, while also serving as Secretary of the SGA and holding officer positions in many other clubs. Keundra is a member of Mt. Willing Church of Christ, where she volunteers her time and talents in many ways. She is third in her class.

Dillan Sanders

Dillan Sanders is the son of Heather Meeks and is a senior at McKenzie High School. He has played both basketball and football for the Tigers, and was nominated for the Christian Athlete of the Year. Dillan served as Vice President of his senior class, and is also a member of FFA and FBLA.

He has volunteered at the school preparing ball fields, tutoring after school, and during the Summer Enrichment Program. Dillan is a member of Christian Life Ministries and has also participated in youth events at the Methodist Church in McKenzie.

Octavia Still

Octavia Still is a senior at Georgiana School, where she will graduate as Valedictorian of her class. She is the daughter of Shirley and Jerry Still. Octavia has been a cheerleader for four years, and has served as captain for the last three. She is also a four time UCA All- American. Her achievements off the field include serving as Supreme Court Chief Justice for Girls’ State, being chosen “Most Likely to Succeed” by her senior class, winning the fitness award for Distinguished Young Women of Butler County, and being Miss GHS and Miss Homecoming.

Octavia also serves as President of SGA, National Honor Society, and Mu Alpha Theta, and is also a part of FBLA, the Math Team and Scholars Bowl. She has volunteered her time in Baptist South Teen Volunteer Program, with the DHR Toy Drive, as a Read Across America participant and as an organizer of American Red Cross blood drives.

Octavia is a member of AOH Church of God, where she teaches youth Sunday schools and sings in the choir.

Keondre Thomas

Keondre Thomas is a senior at Greenville High School where he has played both football and baseball for four years for the Tigers. He is the son of Brandi R. S. Lindo. Keondre has been accepted to more than 12 colleges, and has been awarded many scholarships for his academic achievements.

He has served on the Principal’s Advisory Board and is a member of the Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Chess Club, and the National Society of High School Scholars. Keondre has volunteered his time at Greenville Elementary by tutoring and working in the library, and he has also assisted with Safe Harbor and Kiwanis Club functions.

He is a member of New Beginnings Worship Center, where he participates in youth ministry, is a Jr. Deacon in training, and serves as a mentor to other youth.

Luke Taylor

Luke Taylor is the son of Keith and Sandee Taylor and is a senior at Fort Dale Academy. He has lettered in three sports for the Eagles, football, basketball, and baseball, for four years. In football, he was awarded Most Valuable Player honors, was selected to be an AISA All Star, was a Team Captain, and was voted as a WSFA Fever Star Football Player of the Week his senior year.

He was also the basketball team MVP this year, and served his team as Captain for the past three season. Luke is a class officer, and a member of FACTS, ECHO, and Key Club. Hus volunteer efforts include the FDA Fall Festival, D-NOW Service Projects, Greenville Parks & Rec activities, and the Montgomery Miracle League.

He is a member of First Baptist Church in Greenville and he also participates in youth activities at First United Methodist Church and Southside Baptist Church.

Taylor Turner

Taylor Turner is a senior at McKenzie High School and is the daughter of Amos and Brenda Turner. Taylor has been a majorette and basketball player for four years, and was selected to the All-Tournament Team her senior year.

Taylor is ranked third in her class and serves as an officer in SGA, FFA, and FBLA, and is also a member of the Math Team, Scholars Bowl, Beta Club, and Yearbook Staff. She volunteers as a math mentor, and has also helped with the MHS Harvest Festival, McKenzie Christmas Market, and McKenzie Fest. Taylor is a member of Sweet Home Baptist Church, where she works with the puppet and sign language ministries.

Hannah Schofield

Hannah Schofield is the daughter of Chris and Julie Schofield and is a senior at Fort Dale Academy. She played both volleyball and softball for the Eagle for four years. She was Captain of both teams her senior year, and was named an AISA All Star in softball her junior year.

Hannah is also Butler County’s Distinguished Young Woman winner for 2018, and won the talent competition at the state level. Ranked in the top three in her class she is an Honor Graduate and was also the Wendy’s High School Heisman female winner from FDA. She is a member of Beta Club, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, FACTS, is an Eagle Rep, and sings in the school’s Honor Choir.

Hannah’s volunteer efforts include tutoring, singing at community events, and assisting with softball camps. She is a member of Southside Baptist Church where she sings lead female vocals in the Zone 4:12 Band and helps with VBS.

Tucker Whiddon

Tucker Whiddon is a senior at Fort Dale Academy and is the daughter of Michael and Greta Whiddon. She is a three sport athlete for the Eagles, playing basketball, softball, and cheering for the Eagles for four years. Her senior year, she was selected a UCA All-American cheerleader, was an AISA All-Star in Basketball, and was Captain of the cheer squad and basketball team.

She has been President of her class all four years of high school, served in SGA and as an Eagle Rep, and is a member of Key Club, ECHO. Tucker was also selected as a Youth Tour Delegate through Pioneer Electric and was a Camellia Girl for the Chamber of Commerce.

She volunteered as a pee-wee cheer coach, with the LBWCC Golf Tournament, and at Safe Harbor. Tucker is a member of Southside Baptist Church where she is active in the youth and helps in the nursery.