G’ana track wins first

Georgiana School’s track team continued its successful season as the boys’ track team placed 7th out of 23 teams participating at a meet in Troy on Thursday, April 19. Once again, they won 1st place in the 1-A division.

Standout performances included:

2nd Place – Shot Put – LaCedrick Haynes – #1 in State I-A Division

2nd Place – High Jump – Martavius Payton – #2 in State I-A Division

2nd Place – Long Jump – Jamarcus Sims – #3 in State I-A Division

5th Place – Long Jump – Christopher Mixon – #4 in State I-A Division

4th Place – 400 Meter Relay – Jamarcus Sims, Christopher Mixon, LeCedric Haynes, Christian Williams- #7 in State I-A Division

The girls’ 400 meter relay team, Zykeria McClain, Takyra Curry, Jakiriah Rivers and Michaiah Austin improved from 27th in the state to 17th and will represent Georgiana at sections with a state qualifying time.

Congratulations also to the boys’ 3200 meter relay team, Jamarion Whatley, Santos Ortega, Kentavius Williams and Azenda Pennington who will be given another opportunity to qualify for state at the sectional meet.

“Not bad considering we have little to no equipment and train in a parking lot,” said Superintendent John Strycker of the results. “Our future is wide-open and encouraging. Given the opportunity, these kids will continue to produce.”

Dr. Strycker is encouraged about additional funding provided by the State of Alabama to increase participation with students.

“It’s good for our kids and coaches that due to our early results, the state is investing money with us. With this money, we will have the equipment we need. Once we have the proper equipment and some experience under our belt, the sky is the limit,” said Strycker.