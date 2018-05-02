Harold Vickrey Davis, 82, a resident of McKenzie, AL passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018 in a Birmingham hospital. A Celebration of Life Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 28, 2018 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Robert West officiating. Burial will follow in South Butler Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana, AL directing arrangements. Harold was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Davis, parents, Horrie and Christine Davis, and sister, Mildred (J.B.) Land. Survivors include: Wife: Phyllis Davis, McKenzie, AL; Son: Trent (Tammi) Davis, Prattville, AL; Daughter: Vicky (Lance) Neven, Montgomery, AL; Grandchildren: Zachary Davis, Alexandra (Ron) Hollon, and Tucker Neven; Great Grandchildren: Harper Hollon and Baby Boy Hollon; Nephew: Van Land. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to South Butler Cemetery Fund or a favorite charity. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.