Mrs. Lillie Edna Chavers, 40, passed away on April 20, 2018. A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. on April 25 at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home chapel. Brother Blu Braden officiated.

She is preceded in death by her father, Edward Eugene Owens; grandparents, William and Lillie Hartin, Odis and Ida Owens; brothers, Edward Eugene Owens Jr; William Eugene Owens; cousins, Ben and Daniel Solomon; and step father, Joseph H. Till III.

She is survived by her children, Kristian L. Chavers ( Forrest D. Ray) of Luverne; Brentney A. Chavers (Drew Gafford) of Greenville; Bailey B. Chavers of Greenville; husband, Johnny D. Chavers; grandchildren, Madison G. Ray, Dalton R. Holland, Kaiden A. Holland, Landon C. Ray and Maysen R.E. Gafford; mother, Susie M. Till (Danny Joe Piggott); father, Edward Eugene Owens; sisters, Faye Braden (Blu Braden), Darlene Lopez (Gino Lopez), Annette Bradburry, Shelia Boswell and Linda Kay Owens; nephews, Quinton M. Owens (Christina Blodgett), Joshua O. Owens; niece, Brianna R. Owens and many cousins.