WILLIAM “BILLY” WARD

William “Billly” Ward, Age 81, a resident of Fort Deposit died April 21, 2018 at home. Services were held April 24 at 11am at Bethel Baptist Church. Brother Eric Jackson and brother Curry Spoon officiated, and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed at Little Sandy Ridge Cemetery. Family received visitors one hour prior to the service.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret R. Ward of Fort Deposit; son, Richard Ward (Annette) of Pike Road; daughter, Yvette (Robert) Biglow of Auburn; two grandchildren, Morgan (Zach) Allinder of Magnolia Springs and Hannah Biglow of Auburn; sister, Hellen Till and niece, Mary Till, both of Forrest Home. Pall Bearers will be Mitch Kilpatrick, Ricky Johnson, Wayne Yarbrough, Walter Nolan, Jerry Johnson, Johnny Todd, Wayne Bassett, and John Bender. Honorary Pallbearers will be Comer Coker, Larry Clanton, Gerald Clanton, Willie Elbert Ward, Bobby Ward, Bryan Hare, and Maurice Blackwelder. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Bethel Baptist Church.