Charles Wilburn Bush, 85, a resident of Georgiana passed away Thursday, May 3, 2018.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Reverend Tom Moseley officiating. The burial followed in New Home Methodist Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Wilburn was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Ann Phillips.

Survivors include: wife: Wilma Bush, Georgiana; daughters: Renee Bush, Diane Hollis, and Vickie Moseley, all of Ringgold, Ga.; sisters; Marion Newsome and Brenda (Mark) Gruenewald, both of Georgiana, Maxine Bentley, Pensacola, Fla., Pauline Szabo and Margaret (Wesley) Braden, both of Greenville; brothers: Gene (Peggy) Bush, Greenville and Wendell (Yvonne) Bush, Red Level. Wilburn is also survived by grandchildren: Adam (Shakira) Hollis, Andrew Hollis, Courtney (Matt) O’Brien, Herring Moseley, great grandchildren: Molly O’Brien, Evan O’Brien.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 1 p.m. until service time. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.