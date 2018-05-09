G’ana boys track brings home gold

Georgiana School’s track team continued its winning season as Martavius Payton won the first gold medal for Georgiana in the high jump and LeCedric Haynes following with another gold medal in the shot put competition. LeCedric is now ranked number one in the state 1A division for the shot put.

The boys’ 400 meter relay team composed of Jamarcus Sims, Christopher Mixon, LeCedric Haynes and Christian Williams ran the second fastest time in the 1A division and brought home the silver medal.

Jamarcus Sims won the bronze medal in the triple jump and Christopher Mixon won the bronze in the long jump. All of the students listed above qualified to compete in the state meet.

Special recognition goes to the boys’ 3200 meter relay team that includes Jamarion Whatley, Santos Ortega, Kentavius Williams, and Azenda Pennington for winning the silver medals. They missed the qualifying time by only seven seconds.

The girls’ 400 meter relay team, Zykeria McClain, Takyra Curry, Jakiriah Rivers, Michaiah Austin, and Charnetta Jones won silver medals and will represent Georgiana at the state meet.

“No question, these student athletes possibly winning a state title next week will change their lives forever, not to mention the morale of the school community” said Superintendent Strycker of the first Georgiana track program in over 30 years.

“We don’t even have a high jump mat to practice on at this time, yet we have an athlete who is ranked #1 in the state with very little practice in the event – and he is only in 10th grade.”

The Georgiana boys track team placed sixth in the state track meet this past Saturday, May 5, tying with Houston County for a score of 36. Oak Mountain claimed first place with a score of 100.