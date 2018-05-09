Funeral services for the late Mr. Howard Page were held on Wednesday, April 25 at 11 a.m. from Oak Grove A.M.E Zion Church, Honoraville. Brother Chris Rogers and Pastor, Brother James Daniels officiated.

Burial followed in the Oak Grove cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directed.

Mr. Howard Page was born to the late Enos and Lela Page on July 9, 1946 in Honoraville. Howard confessed his life to Christ at an early age and joined Oak Grove AME Zion Church.

Preceding Howard in death were two sons; Eric Alson of Capital Heights, Md. and Sedrick Cross of Grady; four brothers, Ennis (G-Bo), Enos (Grey), Richard and Nelson and sister, Lela Marie.

On November 9, 1974, Howard and Lizzie Mae Cross were married; to this union a child was born, Ms. NeShun Page. Howard was a Pipefitter with Nicholson Terminal Dock for more than (30) years.

Howard departed this life on Friday, April 20 at the home house in Honoraville. He leaves to cherish his memories: a loving wife, Lizzie; daughter (the apple of his eye) NeShun; grandson, Derrick Hayes II; Demetrius (Dae Dae) Mixon; Sedrick Cross Jr.; granddaughters, Mia and Whitney; brother,

James Lee (Phyllis); sisters, Claudia Crump; Myrtle Loyd and Addie King, all of Detroit Mich.; Gracie Marlow, Annie Page and Deneice Page-Keys, all of Lithonia, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and very special friend, Curtis Merriweather.