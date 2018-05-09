May is Water Safety Awareness Month

In recognition of the popularity of swimming and other water-related recreational activities in the United States, and the resulting need for ongoing public education on safer water practices, the month of May 2018 is National Water Safety Month!

Jimmy and Casey Johnson experienced the most horrific event that parents can endure: the death of their child. Their daughter Carmen, who was swimming around the pier at the family’s home on Smith Lake, drowned when the water became energized, electrocuting her in the process.

The Johnsons have chosen to transform Carmen’s death into an opportunity to save lives by warning others about the need to test wiring, sockets and, in particular, the water surrounding their docks and piers.

Alabama is a state of abundant lakes and streams and coastline, which have become increasingly populated with cabins and homes with boathouses, docks and piers. As the summer months approach, we will see thousands of people boating, fishing and swimming.

On behalf of the Energy Institute of Alabama, of which Alabama Power is a member, the Johnsons taped a public service announcement about their loss and what can be done to prevent such a tragedy from happening to another family. The link is: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rnf6vbukdecy1go/AAD2-tpU6cv7G_XbGnYAIPgha?dl=0 [dropbox.com]

The PSA shares both a poignant and critical message of safety and prevention. You can also visit http://www.nationalwatersafetymonth.org/ for more information on water safety.