GEORGE DOUGLAS MOSELY

Mr. George Douglas Mosley, 67, a resident of Greenville died Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Nolan Hospital. The funeral service was held Wednesday, May 9 at 10 a.m. at Antioch East Baptist Church with Brother Jim Looney and Brian Mosley officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Burial followed at Antioch East Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held Tuesday, May 8 from 6-8 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Mosley was preceded in death by his parents George Winston and Laura Emily Mosley.

He is survived by his wife Deborah Ann Mosley of Greenville, daughter Shawna (John) Hoerter of Greenville, sons Samuel Brian (Christina) Mosley and T.J. (Sonya) Mosley both of Greenville, grandchildren John Hoerter, Teresa Hoerter, Kaitlin Mosley, Nathan Mosley, Colin Mosley, Ava Mosley, Kyle Bearden, Carly Bearden, Chris Mosley, J.D. Mosley, Jacob Mosley, Bailey McVay, Charlie McVay, great grand-children Kylie Bearden and Parker Bearden, brothers Robert (Lynell) Mosley, Jerry (Dora) Mosley, Johnnie Mack ( Patricia) Mosley, Larry (Rene) Mosley, Ricky (Jennifer) Mosley, Joe (Renee) Mosley, sisters, Ann Edwards, Rosie (Mark) Smith, and Linda (Randy) Morrison.

