Joanne Jackson Coleman, 75, a resident of Greenville went to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Memorial services were held at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Greenville on Tuesday, May 15.

Mrs. Coleman was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Annie Laurie Jackson.

She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Coleman Humphries (Warrren); son, Michael S. Coleman, Jr. (Susan); four grandchildren, Ben, Kristen, Lauren and Taten and seven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hope Inspired Ministries, P.O. Box 1103, Montgomery, AL 36101.

