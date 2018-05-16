Infant Kayleigh Grace Heartsill, six days young, died Monday, May 7, 2018 at Baptist East, in Montgomery.

There was a Gathering of Family and Friends at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Fort Deposit at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9 for a graveside service conducted by Rev. Malcolm Butts with Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Survivors include her parents, Joshua and Jessica (Sexton) Heartsill of Fort Deposit; brother, Timothy Connor Heartsill of Fort Deposit; maternal grandparents, Timothy & Barbara Sexton of Greenville; paternal grandparents, Bob & Vickie Heartsill of Fort Deposit; maternal great-grandmother, Ruth Register of LaPine; paternal great-grandmother, Earline Peterson of Highland Home; uncle, Justin Sexton of Greenville; aunt, Ashlie Bloodworth (Russell) of Elberta; cousin, Patton Bloodworth of Elberta and other relatives.

For online condolences, please visit: dunklinanddanielsfh.com