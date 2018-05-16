On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This year’s NFL Draft was held from April 26-28. Alabama set a school and SEC record of having 12 players drafted by the NFL.

Nick Saban was hired as head coach on January 4, 2007. What I will write about today, with football season in parentheses, is how many players were drafted from the University of Alabama football program in the following draft.

After Saban’s first season, Alabama didn’t have a player drafted. It was the first time since 1970.

In 2009, (2008 season) four players were drafted. Andre Smith Round 1, Pick 6.

In 2010, (2009 season) seven players were drafted, two in the first round.

In 2011, (2010 season) five players were drafted, four in the first round.

In 2012, (2011 season) eight players were drafted, four in the first round.

In 2013, (2012 season) nine players were drafted, three in the first round.

In 2014, (2013 season) eight players were drafted, two in the first round.

In 2015, (2014 season) seven players were drafted, one in the first round.

In 2016, (2015 season) seven players were drafted, one in the first round.

In 2017, (2016 season) 10 players were drafted, four in the first round.

In 2018, (2017 season) 12 players were drafted, four in the first round.

This is the 11th draft since Saban has been the coach. The first year, zero players were drafted.

In the last 11 drafts, a total of 77 players were drafted. 26 were picked in the first round. That is an average of seven players drafted, 2.3 in the first round.

The average over the last 10 years is better with 7.7 players being drafted per year and 2.6 in the first round.

Winning national championships in recruiting has paid off. Now we know why Alabama has won five National Championships under Saban.