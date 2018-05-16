Ronald Terry Coker, 69, a resident of Greenville died on Monday, May 7, 2018. He was born July 16, 1948 to the late Earnest Coker and Aileen Garrett Coker.

He is preceded in death by a sister Joyce Barganier. A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 10 at the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Coker officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Visitation was held Wednesday, May 9 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Coker is survived by his wife, Betty Coker of Greenville; four children, Daniel Coker of Pensacola, Fla., Michael Cowan (Amy) of Cullman, Melissa Rinehart of Greenville, Rachel Duke of Greenville,; grandchildren, Carson & Tyler Cowan, Kaleb & Anna Grace Rinehart, Reese & Rylan Duke; sisters; Janelle Roper (Jimmy) of Greenville, Jenny Lynn Kelley (Craig) of Hoover, Linda Meadows (Tony) of Huntsville, brothers, Earnest “Buck” Coker of Greenville, Clyde Madison Coker (Evelyn) of Letohatchee, David Jackson Coker (Peggy) of Letohatchee and many nieces and nephews.