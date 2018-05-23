2018 Jimmy Gardner Golf Tourney is close

By Abbie Ballew

The Troy Trojans are gearing up for their upcoming season with the Trojan Tour 2018.

University coaches will be bringing the Trojan Spirit to Greenville on Wednesday, May 30 starting at noon at Cambrian Ridge Golf course.

This event is the largest meeting of Troy fans and alumni in Butler County for the year.

During the event Trojan supporters will hear from a number of coaches and will be able to ask questions.

The Jimmy Gardner Memorial Scholarship Winners will also be recognized at the lunch. The meal is $5 per person for the sandwich buffet.

If you would like to become a member of the Butler County Troy Alumni Association or renew your current membership, now is the time!

Membership dues are $30 per person and $45 per couple.

Please make your check payable to the Butler County Troy University Alumni Chapter. You may also RSVP by emailing Abbie Ballew at abbie@agentabbie.com or calling Abbie Ballew State Farm at 334-382-6561.

If you would like to participate in the annual Jimmy Gardner Memorial Golf Tournament there is still time to enter! There will be a four man scramble that begins directly after the tour at 1 p.m. The price is $100 per entrant.

We look forward to seeing you on May 30! Go Trojans!