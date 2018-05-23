Memorial Day celebration is May 28

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville Lions Club will host its 14th annual Memorial Day Celebration on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28 in Confederate Park. Last year’s event was a stirring success for visitors and veterans who attended. The Lion’s Club has been diligently working to achieve the same success this year and have been planning the event for several months. This year’s event will include Posting of the Colors, a salute to the fallen military heroes and recognition of veterans, a guest speaker, and a Walk of Honor for the veterans attending. After the walk, veterans and their families will treated with lunch. There will be music and entertainment which will begin at 9:30 a.m. The program is slated to begin at 10:30 a.m. The guest speaker this year will be Retired U.S. Army Major “Ranger” Garry Newton. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1973 before attending Georgian Military College and North Georgia College. His assignments included Infantry Platoon Leader, Mortar Platoon Leader, Special Forces Detachment Commander and Senior Army Instructor at College ROTC to name a few He is married to Karen Newton and together they have two sons who are both actively serving in the Army. Ranger Newton is the active in the local American Legion Post 24 and will become Commander for the next year. In addition to serving locally, the Lions Club supports five global service areas: vision, hunger, the environment, childhood cancer and diabetes. Everyone is encouraged to attend the annual “Memorial Day Tribute to Veterans” and show their respect for the veterans who have served our country.