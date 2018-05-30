BARBARA H. “BOBBI” SMITHERS

On April 19, 2018, Bobbi Smithers, wife, mother, and sister passed away at the age of 70 years.

Bobbi will forever be remembered by her husband Victor, her precious daughter April (John), her sister and brother Elizabeth and Fletcher “Buddy” and many adored nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, and friends.

She was predeceased by her brother William “John” (Missy); brother-in-law, James and parents Fletcher and Elizabeth “Bessie”.

No one could bake a pound cake or rock a high heel like her. Her thoughtfulness and strength of spirit were unparallel.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida visit http://rmhc-nwfl.org/donate.