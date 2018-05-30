Betty Elaine Kilpatrick Smith, age 83, of Greenville, died May 20, 2018.

Funeral services were held on May 23 at 2 p.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home. Reverend Lane Simmons officiated and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed at Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Smith was the daughter of the late Samuel Clifton and Gertrude Elaine Reed Kilpatrick, and the granddaughter of the late George and Mary Barnes Reed.

She is also preceded in death by her husband James Clarence Smith; siblings, Samuel Harold Kilpatrick, Cluron William Kilpatrick, and Avedia Jane Kilpatrick Bryant, and a daughter-in-law Melissa Smith.

She is survived by her children Clarence Eugene (Debbie), Mary Ann (Steven) Senn, Michael Wayne (Denise), Patrick William (Tammy), Joseph Paul, and Stephen Earl (Jayme); grandchildren, Joshua Logan (Lynsey), Andrew Perry (Lynn), Zachary Eugene (Lauren), Ethan Thomas, Ryan Glenn (Delana), Savannah Danielle, Morgan Elizabeth, and Kathryn Frances; great-grandchildren William Blakely, Joshua Riley, Hadley Grace, Henry Bryan, and Lucy Caroline, all gifts from God and blessings to her memory.

Pallbearers will be Josh Smith, Andrew Smith, Zac Smith, Ethan Smith, Ryan Smith, and Blake Tomlin.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Assembly of God Building Fund 760 N Conecuh St Greenville, AL 36037.