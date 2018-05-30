Mr. Ernest L Smith, Chief Master Sergeant, U.S. Air Force and retired WW II Vet, of Greenville, died Thursday, May 24, 2018.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday May 30, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home in Greenville, with Robert Clontz officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial will be at Sunrise Memorial Park.

A visitation was held on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home.

Chief Smith volunteered for the Army Air Corps in February of 1946, and retired in August of 1968. He then worked for the Department of Defense in Fort Richardson, Alaska for 13 years before retiring to Alabama. Chief Smith was an avid fisherman and spent summers fishing in Alaska, until deteriorating health prevented it.

Chief Smith is preceded in death by his daughter Pam Mootz, granddaughter Sadie Elizabeth Clontz, sisters Mattie Lou Boutwell, Nettie Ruth Grant, Leila Mae Griggers, Frances Sterling, and Majorie Nell Saucer, and a brother Eugene Benjamin Smith II.

He is survived by his warbride of 70 years Elizabeth Braden Smith of Greenville, daughters Linda (Bob) Clontz of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Kelly Smith of Greenville, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Shriners Children’s Hospital 950 West Farris Rd. Greenville, SC 29605 or The Bill Nichols State VA Home 1784 Elkahatchee Rd. Alexander City, AL 35010.