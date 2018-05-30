JAMES PERRY OWENS

James “Bull” Owens, age 79, of Greenville, died peacefully in his home Thursday, May 24, 2018.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, May 26 at 11 p.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home in Greenville with Reverend Stacey Gaston officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial was held at Sunrise Memorial Park. There was a visitation one hour prior to the service.

James was a faithful servant to the Lord. He preached the gospel from 1976 until 2017, serving at many churches including Magnolia Baptist, midway Baptist, Fleetwood Baptist, Shackleville Baptist, Garland Baptist, East Chapman Baptist, and Sweethome Baptist. James joined the United States Army and served is country until he retired as a staff sergeant in 1998.

James, known to his family and friends as “Bull” is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty, his children, Hal (Marianne) Owens, and Lisa Owens, grandchildren Leigh Ann (Dennis) Brown and Leslie (Tory) Jordan, great-grandchildren Camryn and Chase Brown, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Trudy and Delaney Owens, and his nine brothers and sisters, Audrey, David, Ruby, Doris, Mildred, Milton, Frances, Willard, and Betty.

The family will be accepting flowers or donations can be made to one of Bull’s favorite charities, The Butler County Cattleman’s Association Scholarship Fund.