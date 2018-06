Mrs. Rebecca Ann Parker Edwards, 66, a resident of Greenville passed away on May 24, 2018. Funeral services for Mrs. Edwards were held at 10 a.m. on May 26, from the Chapel of Turners Funeral Home.

Brother James Blackwelder officiated. Interment followed in Cool Springs Cemetery. Turners Funeral Home of Luverne directed.

Mrs. Edwards was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Edwards Sr.; father, Estle Lee Parker Jr.; sister, Nancy Posey.

She is survived by her children, Leanne (Stanley) Furr, Ouida (Davey) Sipper, Janet (Jason) Reaves, Charles Ray (Trista) Edwards Jr, Ouida Beth (Richard) Huggins, and Dawn Marie (Leon) McCord; seventeen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; mother, Margaret Armstrong Parker; two sisters, Karen (Buddy) Hester and Samantha (Randy) Dean; brother, Jon Parker; several nieces and nephews; a special friend, Paul Drahos. Active pallbearers will be Charles Ray Edwards Jr, Stanley Furr, Jason Reaves, Richard Huggins, Leon McCord, Hunter Posey, Paul Frazier, and Matt Hester.

The family received friends at the funeral home on May 25 from 6 – 8pm.