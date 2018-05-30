RILLA TILL GARDNER By Editor | May 30, 2018 | 0 Mrs. Rilla Till Gardner, 93, a resident of Forest Home died Friday, May 25, 2018 at Crowne Health Care. A memorial service will be announced at a later date with Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home announcing arrangements. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts ERNEST L. SMITH May 30, 2018 | No Comments » JAMES PERRY OWENS May 30, 2018 | No Comments » REBECCA ANN PARKER EDWARDS May 30, 2018 | No Comments » BETTY ELAINE KILPATRICK SMITH May 30, 2018 | No Comments » BARBARA H. “BOBBI” SMITHERS May 30, 2018 | No Comments »