Ullman Ray Covan, 71, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Jacksonville, Fla. Born on September 10, 1946 in Greenville to Ullman “Bud” Covan and Tennie Stuckey Covan, he was a U.S. Army Veteran and of the Baptist faith.

Ray was preceded in death by both of his parents and daughter, Jennifer Elaine.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Brock Covan; sons, Jim (Nancy) of Burleson, Texas; Eddy (Francesca) of Madison, S.D.; Robby (Catheryn) of Montgomery; sister, Linda Cole (Robert) of Troy; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A visitation was held Friday, May 25 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Olive West Baptist Church, 8510 Hank Williams Road, McKenzie, AL 36456. Funeral services followed at 11 am. Internment immediately followed at the Mt. Olive Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to the City Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 60291, Jacksonville, Fla. 32236.

Arrangements were under the direction and care of Arlington Park Funeral Home, 6920 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211 (904) 724-6384 and Johnson Funeral Home, 218 HWY 106 West, Georgiana, AL 36033 (334) 376-2500.