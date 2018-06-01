Youth Empowerment Forum set

BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Standard

2007 Greenville High School graduate Patrick Peagler knows a thing or two about the importance of fitness.

Since graduating high school, he has worked as an athletic trainer for the Denver Broncos, Vanderbilt University and Troy University.

In 2017, Peagler launched his own fitness brand called Training to Live, LLC. Since that time, Peagler has been educating youth about the importance of staying physically fit.

On June 21, Peagler will be hosting the 2018 Youth Empowerment Forum in downtown Greenville at Confederate Park.

Peagler explained that this event will be a good one for children of all ages, but this particular program will target children ages 10-18.

“I’m seeking youth ages 10-18, but individuals who do not meet this criterion are also welcomed to come,” stated Peagler. “The purpose of the event is to inform, educate, and help lift the youth-aged kids in our community.”

Peagler said the event will feature people in the fitness industry.

“There will be individuals there who specialize and/or have expertise in multiple career fields and areas,” said Peagler. “This will be a great opportunity for the kids to meet with different professionals, ask questions, and network.”

Peagler said he feels like this program is a positive one in a world that seems to be filled with increasing negativity.

“I feel like this is something that the community needs,” stated Peagler, “especially with everything that’s going on in our world today.”

The Greenville native added that he hopes his program will also show local children what they can do if they just work hard to achieve their goals.

“I was very fortunate to make it out of Greenville and further my education, which has molded me into the person I am today,” said Peagler. “With that being said, there are a lot of people who I grew up with that didn’t.

“There’s a lot of young kids that are living without role models, parents, or people to help steer them in the right direction. (They are) Great kids with bright futures and potential, but fall victim to unfortunate circumstances.”

The event, which is scheduled for June 21, will begin at 4 p.m., weather permitting. It is open and free to the public.

To register, Peagler said interested participants can follow his page, Training to Live, LLC, on Facebook and sign up there, or they can email contactus@trainingtolive.us stating how many people will be attending and their ages.