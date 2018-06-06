H.B. “BOBBY” TAYLOR

B. “Bobby” Taylor, 84, a resident of Greenville and formerly of McKenzie passed away May 27, 2018.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 3 p.m. on May 29 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in South Butler Cemetery in McKenzie. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: wife, Sylvia Taylor, Greenville; daughter, Cindy (Charles) Smith, McKenzie; sons, Stuart (Vivian) Taylor, Georgiana; Harold (Donna) Taylor, Andalusia, and Mark (Tangie) Taylor, Prattville; sister, Joan Trew, Ft. Worth, Texas.

Bobby is also survived by ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held at 2 p.m. until service time on Tuesday.

