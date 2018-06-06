Margaret Ann Jernigan, 62, a resident of Georgiana passed away May 29, 2018.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 1 p.m. on May 31 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Reverend James Phillips officiated. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: husband, John Jernigan, Georgiana; sons, Wayne Whittington, Georgiana and Mark Whittington, Hartford; mother, Martha Watford, Dothan; sisters, Lisa Smith, Mary Watford, and Brenda Watford, all of Dothan; brothers, James Watford and Billy Watford, both of Dothan. Margaret is also survived by nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 12 p.m. until service time.