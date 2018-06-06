Mrs. Rilla Till Gardner, 93, died May 25, 2018.

A Celebration of Life service will be held June 10, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Forest Home Methodist Church. Dunklin & Daniels Funeral home will direct the arrangements.

Mrs. Gardner was preceded in death by her husband, Julius Carroll Gardner, son, James Carroll “Jimmy” Gardner and son-in-law, Patrick Henry “Pat” Gardner. She is survived by her son, Ronni Gardner (Paula); daughter, Fleta Richard; daughter-in-law, Wanda Gardner; grandchildren, Dr. Josh Gardner (Hilarie), Dr. Caleb Gardner (Sarah Ellen), Abbie Ballew (Brad), Hannah R. Coody (Andrew), Frank Richard, Joseph Gardner (Jocelyn) and Dow Gardner; ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Forest Home Cemetery Trust, 4112 Forest Home Rd., Greenville, AL 36037 or to the Forest Home Methodist Church, P.O. Box 21, Forest Home, AL 36030.

