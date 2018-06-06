Sgt. Robert Lamar Boutwell, II “Bo”, 37, a resident of Honoraville died May 27, 2018.

The funeral service was held May 31 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Brother Herbert Brown officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. The burial followed at Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 9:30-11a.m.

Bo was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lamar Boutwell.

He is survived by his mother, Carol Boutwell; brother, Shannon Price (Lisa); sisters, Brandi Norman (Micky) and Sandi Taylor (Eugene); nieces and nephews, Tristan Price, Connor Price, Harleigh Taylor, Jeci Taylor, Logan Taylor and Austin and Ashton Norman.

Bo served in the United States Marine Corps from 2000 until 2008. During his time in the Marines he was stationed in Japan and London. He also served in Ramadi, Iraq for one year. He was proud to have served his Country in the Marine Corps. He loved Alabama football, fishing and listening to music. His smile will be forever missed by all.

