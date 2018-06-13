Carole Gentry, 70, a resident of Georgiana passed away June 4, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. on June 9 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Allen Stephenson, John Begarley, and Al Gentry officiated.

Carolewas proceeded in death by her husband, Richard Gentry and her parents, Albert and Marie Gafford.

Survivors include: sons, Jay (Danna) Gentry, Plummerville, Alaska; Al (Kalyn) Gentry, McKenzie; sisters, Kay (Billy) Hilyer, Tallassee and Melanie Hugghins, Georgiana; brothers, Greg (Caroline) Gafford and Steve (Judy) Gafford, both of Georgiana; grandchildren, Ellie Gentry, Kayli Gentry, Brylee Gentry, and James Gentry. Carole also leaves behind her loving poodle “Gem.”

Carole’s request was that everyone attending her celebration service wears either Alabama or Auburn Shirts or something bright colored. The family would like to thank caregivers CeeCee Smith and Haden Horton for the wonderful care that was provided to Carole.

In lieu of flowers donation are to be made to Georgia Christian School, c/o Bonnie Guthrie, 4359 Dasher Road, Valdosta, GA 30601, Butler County Humane Society, or American Cancer Society.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held on Saturday from noon until service time.