Earline Wright, 90, a longtime resident of Highland Home, Fort Deposit, and Greenville passed away in Birmingham after a brief illness on June 4, 2018.

Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her husband, David Harlan Wright and son Steven Earl Wright.

She is survived by her two sons, David Timothy (Tim) Wright and William Eugene (Bill) Wright; grandchildren, William Ivan Wright, Lyndsey Dealine Wright, David Jonathan Wright, Bret Massey; and great grandchildren Mary Harlan Wright, Amelia Wright, Liam Wright, Lache Wright, Elin Wright and Graham Massey.

A memorial and graveside service was held June 9 at the Salem Church of Christ near Highland Home.