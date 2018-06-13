Georgiana cheerleaders make good

The Georgiana’s JV Cheerleaders recently attended Summer Cheer Camp at Alabama State University. Jakiriah Rivers received 1st place in the camp jump off and the squad received 1st place in the chant category. The squad also received two excellences and one superior ribbon. Pictured front row from left are Tamaya Hasley, Saniyaa Scott, Daziyah Johnson, Janai Rankins, Tatyana Morgan, Jakiriah Rivers; second row are Sakenya Mobley, Ja’mes Butler, Dekeyah Peterson, Zamarya Ball, Zalaeh Rhodes, Dasia Johnson, Jamiya Mobley, Brya Marlow. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)