Karen Davis Walters (Wright), of McKenzie, died June 3, 2018 at Huntsville Hospital. Born on February 9, 1957 to Harvey Lee and Nellie Jo Dorroh Davis, she was a strong, loving, silly-hearted woman that was truly gifted by God to serve others.

She grew up in Tuscaloosa and attended Tuscaloosa High School where she was a cheerleader. She graduated Fire College becoming the first certified female firefighter in the state of Alabama and worked for the City of Tuscaloosa. Later, she transferred to dispatch supporting both the Tuscaloosa Fire and Police Departments and was accommodated multiple times for her performance.

She was exceptionally skilled and broadly recognized for her professionalism and calmness under duress during her time serving as a dispatcher. Later in life, she moved to McKenzie, where she continued to help and serve others. Whether working as a caregiver or just being a friend who was willing to give you anything she had, her life has been marked as one set apart to encourage and uplift those around her.

She was a daughter, a sister, a mother, a grandmother (she would say her proudest accomplishment), a friend to many, and, most significantly, she was a beloved of God and served Him well.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, and she is survived by her mother, daughter, Holli Hammond (Alan) of Huntsville; son, Delane Walters (Eva) of Huntsville; grandchildren: Hannah Grace Hammond, Braelyn Walters, and Kris Brookins; brother, Steve Davis (Cindy); sisters, Marsha Voyles and Jan Davis (Rob); and beloved nephew, nieces, aunts, uncles, abundant cousins, and friends.

A memorial service was held in Hargrove Memorial Methodist Church, Tuscaloosa, on June 9 at 3 p.m. Pastor Allen Joyner of Sweet Home Church officiated. The service was preceded by a visitation at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Russell Hill Cancer Foundation or Hospice of West Alabama.