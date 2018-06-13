On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today I will make my picks for the SEC West for 2018.The way I am gonna make my picks will be based on how many four and five star players are on the roster. This includes the incoming freshman class.

Alabama is tops with 61. Despite finishing #7 in 2018. The previous classes were #1. 2. Auburn is second with 45. Being in the top 10 has helped them.

LSU is third with 44. The talent and coaching is a question mark. Texas A&M with 36. According to 247 Sports, Texas A&M is ranked # 2 for 2019.

Mississippi State is fifth with 18. The Bulldogs are in a transition with new coach. Ole Miss is sixth with 16. Coach Matt Luke is now the head coach instead of interim head coach. This will help them.

Arkansas is sixth with 16. The Razorbacks have a new head coach in Chad Morris from SMU. The transition will be hard. Next week I will cover the SEC East.