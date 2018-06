Rena Catherine Ward, age 65, a resident of Greenville passed away June 3, 2018. Funeral services were held on June 7 at 11 a.m.at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home in Greenville Brother Herbert Brown and Brother Charles Box officiated and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directed. Visitation was held June 6 from 6-8 p.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home.

Mrs. Ward was preceded in death by her father, Albert Beverly.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Ward of Greenville; daughters, Melissa (Eddie) Dunn of Greenville and Delane Ward of Greenville; grandchildren, Logan Hornsby, Landon Dunn, and Ashlyn Grace Dunn, all of Greenville; mother, Clara Beverly of Greenville; brothers, John (Gloria) Beverly of Honoraville; David (Sandra) Beverly of Luverne; Roger (Janet) Beverly of Fischer, Texas; a sister, Helen (Herbert) Dean of Greenville, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great- great nieces and nephews.

