Summer heat for McKenzie

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

McKenzie’s Head Coach Tony Norris has his young tigers on the prowl in the weight room. “Most of my team has summer jobs,” said Coach Norris, “so weight training starts at 6 p.m., but we’re off to a good start.”

Recently back from Boca Raton, Florida Atlantic University where graduate Quindario Lee, a last year standout wide receiver has attended Camp. Coach Norris said, “It was an honor to meet Coaches Lane Kiffin, Monty Kiffin and University of Georgia’s Head Coach Kirby Smart. We’re headed yet to another Camp hosted by Samford University with Trelyn Kent and Skyler Zamjahn.”

When asked how this year’s team was shaping up Coach Norris replied, “We are young, very young. We have three returning seniors and three juniors with playing time, and some will play both ways.” The Tigers will kick off the season August 31 at home against the Raiders of Houston Academy.