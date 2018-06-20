Funeral services for the late Mr. Bennie Earl Fountain were held on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 2 p.m. from Harrison Street Christian Church, Elder Timothy O’Neal, Pastor. Rev. Randy Tolliver was the officiating minister.

Burial followed in Hopewell cemetery, Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directing.

Mr. Bennie Earl Fountain was born on April 3, 1965 to Ben and the late Ruthie Nell Fountain in Greenville. Bennie departed this life on June 12, 2018 at his home in Greenville.

Bennie was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Ruthie Fountain; sister, Pamela Renee Fountain and three brothers, Lamar, Fredrick and Jerry Fountain.

He was married to Michelle and to this union two children were born.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his father, Mr. Ben Fountain; children, Chakiera Fountain, SeCoria Eaton and Kendrick Patrick; three sisters: Mary Alice (Autrey) Peagler, Mary Nell Smith, and Mary Carolyn (Tommie) Payne; two brothers, Timothy (Thresa ) Fountain and Walter (Trina) Fountain; aunts, Laura Watson, Bobbie Smith, Annie Purifoy, Mildred (Al), Lucy Mae and Margaret; uncles Willie G. (Dora) Smith, and J C (Jannie) Smith; God children Traveen Bradley, Brianna Curry, Keondra Johnson, Morgan Robinson, Pre Asia Richardson and Terrance Pace; sisters and brothers Eric (Vanessa) Edwards, Isiah (Chauncey) Edwards, Dorothy (Larry) Duncan, Dr. Carylon Palmer Binion, Debra (Edwards) Kent, Cynthia Pringle, Wanda Womack, Stephanie Christian, Darleen (Archie) Brown, Tawonda Farrah and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and special devoted friends that were dear, kind and loyal to him.

Special thanks were given to Greenville Fresenius Team.