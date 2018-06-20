Funeral services for the late Ms. Coranda S. Tolliver were held on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 2 p.m. from Braggs Hill AME Zion Church. Rev. Dr. Mark Hawkins was the officiating minister.

Ms. Coranda S. Tolliver (widow), 84 of Calhoun, was born on November 6, 1933 to the late Sallie (Crenshaw) Boggan and the late Fred Jones.

Coranda was a beloved mother, grand/great-grandmother and sister. She departed this earthly life on Sunday, June 10, 2018 in Montgomery.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, C.H. Jones, Eddie Jones, Robert Boggan and a sister, Gladys Mae Womack.

She leaves to cherish her memory and survived by two sons, Ronald L. Stone of Fort Deposit, William C. Stone of Calhoun; daughters, Yolanda D. Silvera of Montgomery, Sandra C. Contreras of Winston-Salem, N.C., Alicia Q. (Lewis) Gibson of Huntsville, and Sandy C. Rudolph of Rockville-Vernon, Conn.; sisters, Mildred Crowe of Pensacola, Fla., Sallie Smart and Emmie (Cleo) Harris and brother Willie (Joanne) Boggan of Erie, Pa.; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Special thanks are extended to a devoted friend, Mrs. Minnie L. Steiner of Fort Deposit.