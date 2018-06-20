Funeral services for the late Ms. LeSadra Johnay Cook were held on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 11 a.m. from Greenville High School Auditorium. Rev. Tarrance L. Scott was the officiating minister. Burial followed in Sunrise cemetery with Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directing.

Le’Sadra Johnay Cook was born June 5, 1995 to John and Cosette Cook. She confessed her faith to Christ at an early age and joined Rocky Mount Baptist Church.

Le’Sadra graduated from Greenville High School in 2013. She furthered her education and earned her associate degree in business from Lurlene B. Wallace Community College through AmeriCorps. She was placed with her passion in life to work with children and she took much pride being at the Greenville Middle School.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sadie Savage.

LeSadra gained her wings on Sunday, June 10, 2018. She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving parents, John and Cosette Cook; grandparents, L.J. Savage, Rosie (Jeff) Albritton; aunts, Charlotte Noye, Yolanda Cook, Tracey Cook; uncles, Moses Rivers and Rev. Terrance (Wakisha) Scott; loving cousins, Brandon and Brian Smith; best friends, De’asha Boggan, Tatyana Calhoun, Mel Lowery, and Quinnshalla Robinson, and a host of nieces, nephews, and relatives.