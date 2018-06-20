MAURA KAITLYN MCCOY

McCoy, Maura Kaitlyn, 18, a resident of Greenville died June 7, 2018.

A visitation was held June 14, 2018 from 1-2 p.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home. Following visitation, a graveside service was held at 3 p.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park. Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directed.

Maura was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Donald Ray McCoy.

She is survived by her mother, Pamela Oswald Riddle (Craig) of Wetumpka; father, Jarvis McCoy (Tonya) of Greenville; siblings, Logan Donald McCoy, Ansley Rane McCoy, Dexter Holmes McCoy and Sawyer Seale McCoy; grandparents, Judy Gafford (Steve), Frances Seale McCoy and Keith Bush “Papa” and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.