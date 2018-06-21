Francis Bartow Lloyd: Writer, politician, victim

BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Standard

After being safely relocated from Greenville to Montgomery in August 1897, John A. Gafford sat in jail for months awaiting his trial for killing Francis Bartow Lloyd.

Gafford admitted from the start that he had killed Lloyd, but he claimed to have done so in self-defense. This claim would be the main issue to prove in the trials that followed.

The first of Gafford’s three trials began on February 4, 1898. The charge against him was for first degree murder.

Gafford’s two lawyers were Terry Richardson and S. M. Dinkins.

Representing the prosecution were Solicitor Stallings and Congressman Stallings. Although their first names are not mentioned, Congressman Stallings was most likely Jesse F. Stallings, who served as an Alabama U. S. Representative from 1893-1901.

During the first trial, approximately 75 witnesses were called. Of those, 12 testified on behalf of the state with the remaining testifying for the defense.

What came out in the trial was a litany of eyewitness accounts, most in agreement on a few points only.

One of those points included several witnesses stating that Lloyd had made threats against Gafford in the days leading up to the killing. However, all who claimed to have heard the threats were defense witnesses. Likewise, a few witnesses for the state claimed that Lloyd had told them that Gafford had threatened his life in the weeks prior to the killing as well.

Another detail that came out was Gafford admitted to killing Lloyd and had sent several people with whom he came in contact after the killing to go help Lloyd if they could.

The witnesses also testified that Lloyd had died instantly, for he had been shot twice, the bullets entering his chest cavity.

The most important bit of testimony revealed was that Lloyd’s loaded pistol, which was identified by several people who knew it to be his, was found lying in the road about four or five feet from Lloyd’s body.

Two people claimed to have seen the actual killing take place, but both their testimonies were questionable.

Lena Jones said she saw Lloyd sitting in his buggy when Gafford approached and shot him. During the time of her testimony, Jones was living comfortably with the Carter family, Lloyd’s wife’s family. She also made accusations that Gafford’s brother Neil had threatened to kill her if she testified for the defense.

In the end, her testimony would not have mattered much either way because she claimed not to have been able to hear what transpired between the two men. The fact that Gafford shot Lloyd had already been established.

Tom Montgomery also stated he saw the shooting take place. He claimed to have seen Lloyd draw a pistol before Gafford shot him. Montgomery’s testimony may have been coerced, though, because he lived on land belonging to John Gafford’s relatives, a fact that came out in trial as well.

Another point that came out in trial detailed Gafford’s bad character. Gafford had served time in prison for various crimes.

He had even been branded an “outlaw” years before when he was discovered to be in the company of Rice Gholson and James M. Morgan, the murderers of J. Houston McCue, in 1888. Gholson was Gafford’s brother-in-law, and the three were reportedly hiding in a large swamp in Butler County.

When Gafford turned himself in for Lloyd’s killing, he had been hiding in a swamp at that time as well, and it was reported to be the same one.

The final detail worthy of note that came out in the trial was the reason why Gafford killed Lloyd.

On several occasions, the defense tried to have the alleged affair between Lloyd and Gafford’s sister, Mrs. Miller, entered into court as a motive for the killing in order to explain why Lloyd wanted Gafford out of his way. The reason was so Lloyd could pursue his interests in the sister without Gafford’s interfering.

Each time, the prosecution objected to this information, and each time the court upheld the objection, so this testimony was omitted.

In a newspaper report of the trial, it was mentioned that Mrs. Miller vehemently denied any rumor of inappropriate relations between herself and Lloyd. Reportedly, she would refuse to take the stand if called upon, thereby ruining her reputation.

In the end, with the omission of any real reason for Gafford to kill Lloyd, the jury unanimously found Gafford guilty and gave him the death penalty.

Gafford’s lawyers quickly applied for an appeal, which was granted.

The second trial took place in May 1899, and again Gafford was found guilty, but this time he received a life sentence instead of the death penalty. Yet again, Gafford’s lawyers appealed the decision, and the appeal was granted.

Gafford’s final trial took place in December 1900; this time, he was found innocent.

Though it would seem Gafford should have liked nothing more than to wipe the remaining Butler County dust from his boots and be on his way, he intimated as much after the final trial, he did not depart immediately.

Just a few days after his release from the Lloyd case, he was once again arrested in Greenville, but this time for two cases of public drunkenness. Upon his release from this arrest, he vowed to take the train to Pensacola where he would then catch a boat to Cuba.

Whether he did that or not is not known, but at some point, he ended up in Atlanta, Louisiana, and it was there that he was killed in a boiler explosion.

In a letter to “The Greenville Advocate” dated January 9, 1907, Neil Gafford requested that his brother’s death notice be published in the paper. Instead, the paper ran the letter.

Neil Gafford stated that his brother had died instantly, but he believed John Gafford had turned his life around because he had quit drinking whisky. One can only hope so.

Next week, this series will come to a close with a closer look at Francis Bartow Lloyd’s writings.