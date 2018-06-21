On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Last week I talked about the SEC West Teams on how many players they had which were 4-5 star players when they signed. Also I said how they would finish in the division because of personnel.

This week I will put in order of the breakdown by teams. Then I will indicate where I believe where the teams will finish.

In the SEC East, Georgia (13-2 in 2017) has 52 players who signed with the Bulldogs. Despite big losses, I believe Georgia will repeat as SEC East Champions.

Florida (4-7 in 2017) has a total of 35 players who were 4/5 stars when signed. Because of a new coaching staff, I believe Florida will finish in third place in the SEC East.

Tennessee went 4-8 in 2017. The Big Orange has 32 4/5 star players on their roster. I believe Tennessee will finish in fifth place in the SEC East.

South Carolina (9-4 in 2017) has 21 4/5 star players on this year’s team. I believe South Carolina will finish in second place in the SEC East.

Kentucky (7-6 in 2017) has 13 4/5 star players on this year’s team. I believe Kentucky will finish in sixth place in the SEC East.

Missouri (7-6 in 2017) has eight 4/5 players on the team. Because of quarterback Drew Lock and the receivers he has, I believe Missouri will finish in fourth place in the SEC East.

Vanderbilt (5-7 in 2017) has eight, 4/5 star players. I believe Vanderbilt will finish in seventh place in the SEC East.

Come November, we will know the outcome.