Mrs. Bennie McCrary Payne, 89, a resident of Greenville died June 18, 2018.

Funeral services were held June 20 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Greenville. Jerry Wilkerson officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed in Sunrise Memorial Park.

The family received friends Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

Mrs. Payne was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Thomas Payne, Sr.

She is survived by her son, Russell Thomas Payne, Jr. (Linda) of Greenville; daughter, Paula Payne Calabrase (Mark) of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; sister, Emily Boler of Pine Hill; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are made to First Baptist Church of Greenville Capital Improvement Fund or The American Cancer Society.