Francis Bartow Lloyd: Writer, politician,victim, Part 4

BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Standard

After Francis Bartow Lloyd’s death, his wife, father, and a family friend named Chappell Cory gathered the Rufus Sanders columns for publication as a “memorial volume of his work and worth.”

In the dedication of the book, Chappell Cory says Lloyd’s work “had three leading characteristics—humor, sense, and pathos.” The book was titled “Sketches of Country Life: Humor, Wisdom, and Pathos from the ‘Sage of Rocky Creek’”; it was published in early 1898.

The book was sold by subscription, but apparently, it did not sell well enough to support Lloyd’s widow and children. For within a year of Lloyd’s death, his wife advertised their property for sale in “The Greenville Advocate.”

Lloyd’s most famous character in his “Sketches” is that of Rufus Sanders. Sanders, whose physical appearance Lloyd based on a Montgomery farmer named George Morrison, was an older man who was short and fat and is described as living with his wife, known as “Mother,” in the Rocky Creek community of Butler County.

Through Sanders, Lloyd explored politics, farming, hard work, drunkenness, horse swapping and racing, rural social traditions and religion.

Lloyd used Sanders to offer advice, or aphorisms, about various topics. On religion, Sanders remarked, “The man that plays the fiddle ain’t quite as bad as the man that plays the devil.” Sanders also appeared to be of the Baptist faith and had strong opinions about Methodists. He stated, “The best man in this world to let alone is one of these fighting Methodist preachers.”

In a section of his book titled “General Farm Notes,” Sanders tells his audience, “Briars and berries grow together. If you git the berries you will have to go through the briars.” He was also an advocate of hard work and believed those who do not engage in working will find themselves in sticky situations, for he states, “Laziness and hard times run together as natural and easy as battercakes and molasses.”

Rufus Sanders also appeared to be a man of many superstitions. While having one’s path crossed by a black cat may cause consternation for many today, Sanders feared a different animal in his own time. He remarks, “It is bad luck for a rabbit to run across the road ahead of you—particlar a graveyard rabbit.”

Sanders also shared yarns about good friends, but his moral cautions provided through the character of Lige Runnels, a man whom Sanders did not like, are even more interesting. Sanders called Runnels “the all-firedest lowdownest, trifilinest old sinner that ever left his trail in our settlement.”

In a sketch titled “A Christmas Story,” Sanders told how Runnels goes off and gets drunk instead of staying home and providing Christmas gifts for his sick, young daughter.

Lloyd regularly included tales of wisdom from Sanders’s maiden Aunt Nancy Newton, too. During a visit from Aunt Nancy, Sanders and she sat on the front porch and talk about different issues, including women gaining the right to vote.

Aunt Nancy seemed to think women should have the right to vote, or at least one member of each family should, and that person should be the one with the most sense.

Not much has been written about Lloyd or his writings. In fact, only a few researchers of Southern literature have mentioned Lloyd at all.

One author, Benjamin Buford Williams, devotes a few pages to Lloyd in the book “A Literary History of Alabama: The Nineteenth Century.”

Williams suggests that Lloyd’s central figure Sanders resembles other folk characters in American literature, in particular Johnson Jones Hooper’s Simon Suggs, but he is not merely an imitation of anyone else’s works.

Williams calls Lloyd’s writing a “descendant of the frontier humorists.” Yet, he explained that Sanders is more natural and less romantic than other characters like him.

Lloyd has also had his writing compared to that of Thomas Nelson Page, a peer, who wrote about race relations in the South after Reconstruction. Yet, Lloyd rarely touched on racial issues in his works.

Instead, Sanders is the old, homespun uncle who has lived to see Alabama change from a wild frontier to a more ordered society. Through his experiences, Sanders guided his readers in the rights and wrongs of life as he sees them.

Lloyd created a respectable literary output during his brief lifetime. Regarding why Lloyd’s writings are not better known, Williams suggested that Lloyd simply did not have enough output or readership to secure him a place in the annals of Southern literature.

Had he lived, he may have gone on to become more involved in politics, for his friend Chappell Cory predicted in the introduction to Lloyd’s collected works that Lloyd would have become Secretary of State.

In his book, Williams echoed Cory’s opinion by stating that Lloyd was on the cusp of gaining ground in Alabama’s political scene.

Williams even hinted that politics may have eventually taken Lloyd away from writing, but he still believed Lloyd was a writer worthy of study for the slice of life his stories present of Alabama in the late 1800s.

Francis Bartow Lloyd could have gone on to do great things for both Alabama politics and American literature. Regrettably, he did not live long enough to get the chance.